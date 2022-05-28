Kylington played through a shoulder injury in the playoffs, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

It's unclear how long Kylington had to carry the shoulder injury, but he missed time in April due to an upper-body injury after taking a hard hit into the boards. Steinberg adds that Kylington is not expected to need surgery, so the injury isn't likely to be a problem in 2022-23. The RFA defenseman took a big step forward in 2022-23 with 31 points, 138 shots on net, 79 blocked shots and a plus-34 rating in 73 regular-season contests.