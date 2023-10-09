Kylington (personal) was placed on long-term injured reserve Monday, according to CapFriendly.
Kylington missed the entirety of the 2022-23 season because of a personal matter. He also didn't participate in training camp leading into the 2023-24 campaign. It is unclear when he will be available to return to the Flames.
More News
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Won't participate in camp Thursday•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: On training camp roster•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Set to return next season•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Still without timeline to return•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Put on injured reserve•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Will miss start of camp•