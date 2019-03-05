Kylington (undisclosed) skated 18:09 with one shot and one blocked shot in a 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Monday.

Kylington was unable to change the goose egg in his points column. He rejoins a crowded Flames' blue line, competing for minutes with Oscar Fantenberg and Dalton Prout, and with Michael Stone (arm) making progress in his recovery, there's only so many minutes for the rookie to take.