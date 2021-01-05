Kylington may not be able to join the Flames until the day before the team's regular-season opener against the Jets on Jan. 14, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

The 2015 second-round pick will almost certainly miss the entirety of Calgary's training camp while he continues to sort through immigration issues, which means Nikita Nesterov could start the season skating on the bottom pairing in place of the late-arriving Kylington. Either way, the 23-year-old Swede only picked up seven points in 48 games last campaign, so there's no reason for virtual managers to monitor his situation closely.