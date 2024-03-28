Kylington (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Blues, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Kylington was considered a game-time decision, but he won't suit up. Joel Hanley will move into a top-four role while Nikita Okhotyuk will enter the lineup to cover for Kylington's absence. The Flames' next game is Saturday versus the Kings.
More News
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Game-time call•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Earns assist Thursday•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Sends helper Sunday•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Grabs helper Saturday•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Goals in consecutive games•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Scores for first time since 2022•