Kylington (upper body) won't suit up versus the Sharks on Tuesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kylington was injured Saturday versus the Oilers and will have to miss at least one game. Nikita Okhotyuk will draw into the lineup. It's unclear if Kylington will be able to play in the Flames' upcoming back-to-back versus the Kings on Thursday and the Ducks on Friday.