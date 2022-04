Kylington (upper body) did not join the Flames for their four-game road trip, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.

Kylington was originally labeled day-to-day but the fact that he isn't with the team certainly would indicate he is facing a long-term absence. Michael Stone figures to take Kylington's spot in the lineup while Juuso Valimaki was called up from the minors to provide additional emergency depth.