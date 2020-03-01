Flames' Oliver Kylington: Odd man out
Kylington has been a healthy scratch for the last three games.
The Flames acquired Erik Gustafsson from Chicago and Derek Forbort from Los Angeles at the trade deadline, and they now occupy Kylington's former third-pairing role. Travis Hamonic (upper body) is still at least a couple weeks away from returning -- when that happens, Kylington could end up packing his bags for AHL Stockton. The Swedish blueliner has no fantasy value while he's stuck in the press box.
