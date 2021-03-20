Kylington was demoted to the taxi squad Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Kylington was replaced by Alex Petrovic on the active roster. Saturday will be Kylington's second straight game in the press box after he appeared in the previous three.
