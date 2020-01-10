Flames' Oliver Kylington: Offense remains spotty
Kylington has no points in his last six games.
Kylington has been a healthy scratch in three of the last nine games for the Flames. He's still seeing the bulk of the playing time over Michael Stone on the third pairing. The 22-year-old has four points, 26 blocked shots, 23 hits and 26 shots on goal through 33 contests. His limited role should keep fantasy owners from considering him for their rosters.
