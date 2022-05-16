Kylington logged an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars in Game 7.

Kylington spent a little time in the locker room during the second period, but he was able to return and finish out the contest. The defenseman's assist came on a Tyler Toffoli goal at 1:46 of the second. This was Kylington's first point in seven playoff contests, and he's added 15 shots on net, eight blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-2 rating. With Chris Tanev (undisclosed) out, Kylington and Michael Stone functioned more as the third pairing, which could diminish the 24-year-old opportunities in the offensive zone heading into the second round.