Kylington (personal) was sent to AHL Calgary on a conditioning stint Thursday.
Kylington has not played since the 2021-22 season due to personal matters. He should get in four games as the Wranglers play Friday and Saturday this week and Thursday and Friday next week. Kylington will be brought back slowly and as a result shouldn't be a prime consideration in fantasy at this time.
