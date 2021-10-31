Kylington produced an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Flyers.

Kylington has a three-game point streak, during which he's amassed all four of his assists this year. The Swede is playing on the second pairing with Chris Tanev after previously sitting out as a healthy scratch in the second game of the year. Kylington has added 10 shots on net, eight blocked shots, seven hits and a plus-2 rating in seven contests overall. His career high in points is eight, set in 38 games during the 2018-19 campaign.