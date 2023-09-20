Kylington (personal) is listed on the Flames' training camp roster that was released Wednesday.

As expected, Kylington is set to rejoin the team after a year away to attend to a personal matter. The 26-year-old blueliner will bolster a strong defense corps, though that may mean he's stuck on the third pairing with little chance of power-play time initially. Kylington had nine goals and 22 assists in 2021-22, which was a breakout campaign for the defenseman.