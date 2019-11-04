Kylington tallied an assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

Kylington had failed to produce a point in 12 appearances at the NHL level this season, but the 22-year-old put a stop to that with an assist on Elias Lindholm's 10th goal of the campaign. Expected to move between the NHL and AHL in 2019-20, Kylington does not hold any fantasy value at this stage of his career.