Flames' Oliver Kylington: Opens scoring Tuesday
Kylington lit the lamp in Tuesday's win over the Hurricanes.
Kylington pounced on a loose puck, drove the net and sent a backhanded shot past Petr Mrazek. It was Kylington's second goal in as many games and his third of the season since he mainly works on the third pairing, recording just 11:47 TOI per game.
