Kylington produced an assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Kylington made a nice backhand pass to set up Elias Lindholm's second-period tally. The assist was Kylington's first point in five appearances this season. He was limited to just 9:10 of ice time Monday. Even if the 23-year-old can make the gameday lineup more often than Nikita Nesterov, he's not likely to do enough to make an impact in fantasy.