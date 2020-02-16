Flames' Oliver Kylington: Picks up pair of helpers
Kylington managed two assists in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Blackhawks.
This marked Kylington's second multi-point game in his career. The Swede now has seven points in 45 games -- three of those points have come in the last two outings. Despite the recent uptick in offense, Kylington shouldn't be counted on to produce often.
