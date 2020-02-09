Flames' Oliver Kylington: Playing on Saturday
Kylington (illness) is in the lineup for Saturday's game in Vancouver.
Kylington returns after a two-game absence and will skate on Calgary's third defensive pairing. With just four points in 40 games, the 22-year-old blueliner is a risky fantasy play at this stage of his young career.
