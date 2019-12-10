Flames' Oliver Kylington: Pockets assist
Kylington recorded an assist and two PIM in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.
The blueliner found Derek Ryan for the Flames' first goal at 9:33 of the second period. Kylington had gone six games without a point. He will still compete with Michael Stone for playing time on the third pairing. Kylington has just three assists and 20 shots on goal in 24 contests.
