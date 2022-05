Kylington scored a goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.

Kylington struck at 15:09 of the third period to spoil the Oilers' chances of shutting out the Flames. The goal was too little and too late to make a difference, but it's still the 25-year-old's first career playoff tally. He's at two points, 17 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating through 10 postseason contests.