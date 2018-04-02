Kylington was called up from AHL Stockton on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

With Michael Stone excused from practice, the Flames needed an extra body to fill out the blue line, so made the decision to bring back Kylington. The call-up is likely temporary, as Stone should be available for Tuesday's matchup with Arizona.

