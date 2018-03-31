Flames' Oliver Kylington: Prospect heads to big stage
Kylington was recalled from AHL Stockton on Saturday.
With news that T.J. Brodie (upper body) could be lost for the rest of the season, the Flames have turned to Kylington. Born in Sweden, this two-way defenseman is a notable prospect as Calgary's second-round (60th overall) draft pick in 2015. Kylington has deposited 70 points (16 goals, 54 assists) through 163 games to benefit the AHL's Heat since latching on with them in 2015-16.
