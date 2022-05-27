Kylington notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Kylington set up a Johnny Gaudreau tally in the second period. The assist gave Kylington three points in his last six games of the playoffs after going scoreless in the first six. The 25-year-old defenseman took a step forward to become a regular in the Flames' lineup, earning 31 points (nine goals, 22 helpers) with a plus-34 rating in 73 regular-season outings. He's set to be a restricted free agent this summer.