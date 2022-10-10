Kylington (personal) was placed on injured reserve by the Flames on Monday, per CapFriendly.
Kylington was absent from training camp because of a personal family issue. It is unclear when he will return to the team at this time.
More News
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Will miss start of camp•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Settles before arbitration•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Managing shoulder injury•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Provides assist in Game 5 loss•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Prevents shutout Sunday•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Offers helper Sunday•