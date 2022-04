Kylington logged an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Kylington set up Chris Tanev on the game-winning goal at 13:05 of the third period. With three points in five games since returning from an upper-body injury, Kylington is getting more comfortable again. The 24-year-old defenseman has reached the 30-point mark for the first time in his career with nine goals, 21 assists, 130 shots on net, 73 blocked shots and a plus-33 rating in 69 contests.