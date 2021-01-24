Kylington was activated from the taxi squad Sunday.
Kylington is now eligible to play in Sunday's home game against the Maple Leafs. The 23-year-old has yet to make his season debut, but he logged 48 games with the big club last year and recorded seven points in the process.
More News
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Elevated from taxi squad•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Demoted to taxi squad•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Promoted from taxi squad•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Sent to waivers•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Arrives earlier than expected•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Not close to arriving•