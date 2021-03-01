Kylington was added to the active roster Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Kylington was recalled before Saturday's contest against the Senators but watched from the press box as a healthy scratch. He's been in the lineup for just two games this season and, barring a lineup change, he'll be out of the lineup again for Monday's tilt with Ottawa.
