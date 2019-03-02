Flames' Oliver Kylington: Remains unavailable
Kylington (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against Minnesota, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Kylington will miss a third consecutive contest Saturday, and although his injury isn't believed to be overly serious, the Flames have yet to release an expected timetable for his recovery. Another update on the 21-year-old blueliner's status should surface prior to Monday's matchup with Toronto.
