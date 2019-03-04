Kylington (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Monday versus the Maple Leafs, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Kylington will make his return after a three-game absence. He returns on the third pairing with Rasmus Andersson for the contest. This year, Kylington has accumulated seven points in 35 skates, averaging 12:03 per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories