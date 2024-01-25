Kylington (personal) will return to the lineup for the first time in 20 months Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Kylington last played in the NHL during the 2021-22 campaign. He played a pair of games with AHL Calgary last week and was held off the scoresheet. He is expected to line up on the third pairing with Jordan Oesterle as Dennis Gilbert will come out of the lineup.