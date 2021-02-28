Kylington was promoted to the active roster Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Kylington ended up being a healthy scratch in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators. The Swedish defenseman has earned a share of playing time, but Nikita Nesterov is also in the mix for third-pairing minutes.
