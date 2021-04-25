Kylington was promoted to the active roster Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Kylington ended up as a healthy scratch for Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens. Noah Hanifin (undisclosed) left Saturday's game -- if he misses time, Kylington could be a candidate to enter the lineup in a third-pairing role.
More News
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Off to taxi squad•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Rejoins active roster•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Drops to taxi squad•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Expected in lineup Wednesday•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Picks up first assist of season•