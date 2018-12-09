Flames' Oliver Kylington: Scores first NHL point
Kylington posted a goal and an assist in a 5-2 victory against the Predators on Saturday.
The rookie defenseman opened the scoring with his first NHL point and goal just a little more than a minute into the game. Kylington also picked up a secondary assist on the game-winning goal in the third period. Kylington made his NHL debut in 2015-16, but it took him until this season to get another crack with the Flames. This is a night he will surely remember for a long time.
