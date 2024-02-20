Kylington scored his first of the year in Monday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

Kylington missed all of last season for personal reasons and has only been back for nine games. Monday's goal is a big step for the defender, as it's his first point of this campaign and his first goal since Apr. 18, 2022. Kylington has added 11 shots on goal, 12 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating this season, showing off some of his defensive skill while his offense has been lacking.