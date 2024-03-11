Kylington notched an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Kylington ended a five-game slump with the helper on Dryden Hunt's second-period tally. Following the trades of Chris Tanev to Dallas and Noah Hanifin to Vegas, Kylington is set for an increased role on the second pairing, though it hasn't come with more power-play time. Kylington has four points, 22 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 17 appearances this season.