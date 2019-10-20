Flames' Oliver Kylington: Sent to bus league
The Flames assigned Kylington to AHL Stockton on Sunday, Scott Cruickshank of The Athletic reports.
The 22-year-old started the year with the big club, but didn't make an impression, going pointless in seven games played. The Swede was solid in the AHL last season, however, racking up 14 pints in 18 games. It's likely not the last time you'll see Kylington with the big club, and he was replaced on the roster by forward Alan Quine.
