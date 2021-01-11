Kylington was listed on waivers Monday, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.
Kylington made his first practice appearances with the Flames over the weekend after dealing with immigration issues. The late arrival to training camp likely didn't help the 23-year-old's chances of winning a roster spot. His placement on waivers likely means he'll begin the year on the taxi squad or with AHL Stockton.
More News
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Arrives earlier than expected•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Not close to arriving•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Will arrive late to camp•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Inks one-year deal•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Odd man out•
-
Flames' Oliver Kylington: Picks up pair of helpers•