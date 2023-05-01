Kylington (personal) is expected to return to the Flames for the 2023-24 campaign, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Kylington sat out the entire 2022-23 season because of a personal matter. Calgary President of Hockey Operations Don Maloney said Monday that Kylington is in a "very good place" and the Flames blueliner is "excited to be coming back next season." The 25-year-old Kylington generated 31 points, 138 shots on goal and 79 blocked shots in 73 games during the 2021-22 campaign.