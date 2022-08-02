Kylington (shoulder) signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Flames on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Kylington avoided arbitration by signing this deal. The 25-year-old took a major step forward in 2021-22 with nine goals and 31 points in 73 contests, but the Flames' addition of Mackenzie Weegar in the Matthew Tkachuk trade could still mean a reduced role for Kylington. He'll likely be in contention for a third-pairing role for the upcoming season.