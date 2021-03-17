Kylington was designated for the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Kylington notched an assist -- his first point of the year - in Monday's win over the Oilers, though he logged a season-low 9:10 of ice time. The 23-year-old could return to the lineup for Wednesday's matchup against the Oilers.
