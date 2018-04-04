Kylington was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Wednesday.

The 2015 second-round pick's brief recall was made due to concerns about an injury in Calgary's defensive corps, but after Travis Hamonic (upper body) was seen wearing a full-contact jersey at practice, Kylington was deemed surplus to requirements. In 56 AHL games this season, the Swedish defenseman recorded an impressive five goals and 31 points.

