Flames' Oliver Kylington: Shipped to minors
Kylington was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Wednesday.
The 2015 second-round pick's brief recall was made due to concerns about an injury in Calgary's defensive corps, but after Travis Hamonic (upper body) was seen wearing a full-contact jersey at practice, Kylington was deemed surplus to requirements. In 56 AHL games this season, the Swedish defenseman recorded an impressive five goals and 31 points.
