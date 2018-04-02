Kylington was returned to AHL Stockton on Sunday, TSN reports.

It's a bummer that the blue-line prospect wasn't given the chance to make his season debut Friday night against the Oilers; after all, the Flames have no chance of making the playoffs and Kylington seems unfazed by minor-league competition based on an output of 31 points (five goals, 26 assists) through 56 games.

