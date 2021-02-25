Kylington was recalled from the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
As such, he's in the lineup against Toronto on Wednesday in just his second taste of NHL action this season. Kylington recorded a modest five goals and 15 points in 88 career NHL contests between 2018-20, making him irrelevant at this point for fantasy purposes.
