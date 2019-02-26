Kylington will miss both Tuesday against the Islanders and Wednesday against the Devils due to a minor injury, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Kylington's absence could be related to his blocked shot last Wednesday that prevented him from playing Friday versus the Ducks, but the team didn't disclose the reason behind his absence. Fortunately, the blueliner -- who owns just seven points through 35 contests -- could return as soon as Saturday against the Wild. Dalton Prout will replace him among the pairings Tuesday, while newly acquired Oscar Fantenberg is expected to debut Wednesday.