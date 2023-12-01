Kylington (personal) skated with the Flames on Friday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Kylington has no timeline to return, but it's positive to see him on the ice with his teammates for the first time since the end of the 2021-22 campaign. With Nikita Zadorov traded to Vancouver, the Flames' defensive depth is thinner than it was to begin the year. Kylington will need a lot of time to get back up to NHL speed, but his presence in Calgary and around the team suggests he could be back at some point this season.