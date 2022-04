Kylington notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

Kylington helped out on the second of Dillon Dube's goals in the contest. In his last five games, Kylington has a goal and three assists with a plus-5 rating. The 24-year-old defenseman has been steady in a second-pairing role with 31 points, 133 shots on net, 75 blocked shots and a plus-34 rating in 71 appearances.