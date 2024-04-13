Kylington logged an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Kylington had gone 10 games without a point prior to assisting on Nazem Kadri's first-period tally. The 26-year-old Kylington has six points, 38 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 30 NHL outings this season. He's mainly played in a bottom-four role, though his ice time increased noticeably after the Flames overhauled their defense at the trade deadline, though it hasn't led him to generate more offense.