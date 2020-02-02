Kylington has a minus-6 rating in his last eight games.

The Swede has just seven shots on goal, eight hits and four PIM in that span, while failing to get on the scoresheet. Kylington has only four points in 40 outings this year, and he hasn't been particularly good on defense either. If the Flames make a trade for a blueliner at the deadline, the 22-year-old could see himself as a healthy scratch or sent down to AHL Stockton, but it's more likely he remains in a third-pairing role for the rest of the season.