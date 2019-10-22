Calgary recalled Kylington from AHL Stockton on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The Flames only had six healthy defensemen on their roster prior to Kylington's promotion, so he'll round out the team's depth on the back end for the foreseeable future. The 22-year-old has gone scoreless while posting a minus-4 rating in seven appearances with the big club this season.